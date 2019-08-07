Hovvdy – “Cathedral”

Hovvdy released their beautiful sophomore album, Cranberry, last year. This October, the Austin slowcore duo will put out their third, Heavy Lifter.

Charlie Martin and Will Taylor created the forthcoming album in makeshift home studios around Texas. We hear its lead single, “Cathedral,” today. The track sharpens their familiar fuzz, finding a crisp warmth. It recalls (Sandy) Alex G or the homespun lo-fi indie of former Double Double Whammy label mates LVL UP.

Listen to “Cathedral” below via a lyric video that features cows but, sadly, no feral hogs.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1999”

02 “Mr. Lee”

03 “So Brite”

04 “Cathedral”

05 “Lifted”

06 “feel tall”

07 “TellmeI’masinger”

08 “Ruin (my ride)”

09 “Tools”

10 “Watergun”

11 “Pixie”

12 “Keep It Up”

13 “Sudbury”

TOUR DATES

08/22 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s *

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

08/24 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar *

08/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

08/29 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

08/30 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin *

08/31 – Norman, OK @ Opolis *

09/01 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

10/19 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins +

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^ #

10/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) ^ #

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^ #

10/27 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^ #

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^ #

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^ #

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^ #

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^ #

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^ #

11/03 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe ^ #

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SPACE ^ ~

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge ^ ~

11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^ ~

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^ ~

11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Ballroom ^ ~

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^ ~

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^ ~

11/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^ ~

* w/ Lomelda

^ w/ Caroline Says

+ w/ Christelle Bofale

# w/ Kevin Krauter

~ w/ Nick Dorian

Heavy Lifter is out 10/18 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.