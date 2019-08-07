Guided By Voices have already released two albums this year, their February double album Zeppelin Over China and April’s 24-track follow-up Warp And Woof. Today, the wildly prolific lo-fi power pop legends are announcing a new LP and sharing the lead single.

Sweating The Plague drops this fall. It’s billed as Guided By Voices’ 29th album. The press release says the LP was “constructed as a classic 12 song album experience, made to be played loud.” Producer Travis Harrison wanted to maintain GBV’s signature lo-fi style without having it sound “homemade.” He accomplishes just that on the anthemic, guitar-led “Heavy Like The World,” which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Downer”

02 “Street Party”

03 “Mother’s Milk Elementary”

04 “Heavy Like the World”

05 “Ego Central High”

06 “The Very Second”

07 Tiger on Top”

08 “Unfun Glitz”

09 “Your Cricket Is Rather Unique”

10 “Immortals”

11 “My Wrestling Days Are Over”

12 “Sons of the Beard”

TOUR DATES:

08/09 – Waynesville, OH, @ Ohio Renaissance Festival Grounds

08/10 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

09/13- 09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City

09/28 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

11/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/31 – Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT) @ Teragram Ballroom

Sweating The Plague is in stores 10/25 and available online 11/1. Pre-order it here.