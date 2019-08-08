The Tucson death metal band Gatecreeper have been around since 2014, and they’ve been steadily cranking out music for that entire time, including a truly nasty split EP with Iron Reagan last year. And now they’re getting ready to follow up their 2016 debut album Sonoran Depravation with a new one called Deserted, out this fall. The band co-produced the album with Ryan Bram, and Converge guitarist/heavy music wizard Kurt Ballou mixed it.

There are a whole lot of bands making death metal right now, but not too many of them are doing with with Gatecreeper’s intense majesty. Consider “Boiled Over,” the first single from Deserted. It’s a slow, brutal cruncher — not the frenzied speed-burst that so many of their peers might’ve made — and it sounds enormous, like a black obelisk falling from the sky. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://gatecreeper.bandcamp.com/album/deserted" target="_blank">Deserted by Gatecreeper</a>

Deserted is out 10/4 on Relapse.