Iron Reagan – “Warning” & Gatecreeper – “Dead Inside”

Metal heavyweights Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper have a split release coming out next month, and each band has shared an absolute ripper from the project today to whet your appetite. From Iron Reagan comes “Warning,” a thrash track that will whip you up into such a frenzy that your feet may leave the ground; from Gatecreeper we get “Dead Inside,” a death metal offering that will violently bludgeon you back to Earth’s surface. Live through that whole process below.

The Iron Reagan/Gatecreeper split is out 3/2 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.