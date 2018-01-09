Iron Reagan – “Paper Shredder”

A year ago, the great Richmond, Virginia band Iron Reagan released Crossover Ministry!, a fiery album that explicitly recalled the ’80s moment when hardcore and metal crossed the streams. And today, they’ve just announced a new split EP with Arizona death metal crushers Gatecreeper. Converge’s Kurt Ballou mixed the EP, which is good news. And Iron Reagan have shared a monstrous two-minute jam called “Paper Shredder.” Listen to it below.
For their part, Gatecreeper have let loose with the album’s final track, a bruising wallow called “War Has Begun.” Here it is:
The Iron Reagan/Gatecreeper split is out 3/2 on Relapse.