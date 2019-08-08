SiR – “Hair Down” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

SiR is the latest artist to be scooped up by Top Dawg Entertainment, and later this year he’ll put out a new album called Chasing Summer, the follow-up to last year’s November. The Inglewood R&B singer has just shared the album’s first single, “Hair Down,” which features a verse by TDE heavyweight Kendrick Lamar.

It’s a pretty significant co-sign considering Kendrick has only done two official features this year so far, one on the 2 Chainz album and another on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. (He also has an uncredited appearance on J. Cole’s latest compilation.)

Check out a music video for “Hair Down” below.