Stream J. Cole’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III Comp

J. Cole’s Dreamville label has been sharing compilations from its artists since 2014. The third, titled Revenge Of The Dreamers III, was announced back in January, and features vocals from Bas, Cozz, Omen, Lute, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, and J.I.D. According to the album’s Wiki page, over 100 artists were invited to the recording sessions along with big-name producers such as Mike Will Made It, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz.

We’ve already heard four singles from the compilation. The first two were “Down Bad,” which counts verses from Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy, and “Got Me,” which features Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dreezy. A second pair was shared earlier this week: “Lambo Truck” features verses from Cozz, Reason, and Childish Major, while “Costa Rica” features Bas, J.I.D., Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, and Buddy. Middle Child,” which is the highest charting single of J. Cole’s career, is on Revenge Of The Dreamers III as well.

The previously unannounced feature credits are Vince Staples, DaBaby, T.I., Saba, Maxo Kream, Smino, Lute, Zoink Gang, Key!, Yung Baby Tate, Davionne, Baby Rose, Mereba, Deane Hitchcock, and St. Beauty. Kendrick Lamar makes an uncredited appearance on the opening track.

Shortly before the drop J. Cole tweeted a statement:

Revenge album dropping 2nite. Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt. There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way. Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through. To the producers and artists that came through but didn’t make the album, you are there in spirit. Thank you for your presence, the energy of those sessions was the most magical. Thank you to Every artist on Dreamville for allowing me to be a part of your journey and in turn inspiring me and making me proud constantly. I’m proud of y’all for this album.

Stream it below, where you can also watch REVENGE, a 30-minute documentary about the making of the album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Under the Sun” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby

02 “Down Bad” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

03 “LamboTruck” — Dreamville Feat. Cozz, Childish Major & Reason

04 “Swivel” — Dreamville Feat. Earthgang (From the upcoming album Mirrorland)

05 “Oh Wow…Swerve” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, KEY! & Maxo Kream

06 “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” — Dreamville Feat. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad4000 & Buddy

07 “Well Fargo” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, EarthGang, Guapdad 4000, Buddy

08 “Sleep Deprived” — Dreamville Feat. Lute, Omen, Mez & Davionne

09 “Self Love” — Dreamville Feat. Ari Lennox, Bas & Baby Rose

10 “Ladies, Ladies, Ladies” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D & T.I.

11 “Costa Rica” — Dreamville Feat. Bas, JID, GuapDad4000, Reese La Flare, Jace, Mez, SmokePurpp, Buddy & SkiMask the Slumpgod

12 “1993” — Dreamville Feat. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, Earthgang, JID & J. Cole

13 “Rembrandt…Run It Back” — Dreamville Feat. JID, J. Cole & Vince Staples

14 “Sunset” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy

15 “Got Me” — Dreamville Feat. Ari Lennox, Omen, TY Dolla $ign & Dreezy

16 “Middle Child” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole

17 “PTSD” — Dreamville Feat. Omen, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & St. Beauty

18 “Sacrifices” — Dreamville Feat. Earthgang, J. Cole, Smino & Saba

CREDIT: Jonathan Manion

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is out now on Dreamville/Interscope. Order it here.