Frankie Cosmos are about a month out from releasing a new album, Close It Quietly, another abundant and overflowing entry into Greta Kline’s ever-expanding songbook. We’ve only heard two of its 21 tracks so far — “Windows” and “Rings (On A Tree)” — and today we’re getting a third, “Wannago.”

It’s a life-affirming track about how good it feels to be in love and be alive. “It’s miraculous that humans are here/ We built ourselves or god is real,” Kline sings on it. “And we ended up with eyes and ears and dreams and science and love and fears.” There’s still a sense of trepidation amidst all the happiness, but the full Frankie Cosmos band push through all that with a sense of purpose.

The song’s music video, directed by House Of Nod’s Robert Kolodny, features New York comedian Catherine Cohen as the host of a cooking competition between members of the FC band. Kline plays multiple judges. There’s fake commercial breaks and everything, it’s a whole lot of fun.

Watch and listen below.

Close It Quietly is out 9/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.