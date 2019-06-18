Frankie Cosmos – “Windows” Video

Frankie Cosmos never stops. Earlier this year, we were treated to Greta Kline’s month-long Haunted Items collection and today the group is announcing a new full-length album, Close It Quietly, the follow-up to last year’s excellent Vessel. It’s 21 songs long and the album is more collaborative, with other Frankie Cosmos members Lauren Martin, Luke Pyenson, and Alex Bailey contributing. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Windows.”

“This song takes place during the waiting period of healing, not knowing how to proceed or how to find the path to forgiveness,” Kline said in a press statement. “The inner versus the outer- learning to see yourself as part of the whole. For me the lyrics cover some of the slow movements of relationships, the shifts that occur in ways of thinking over time.”

It comes attached to a video co-directed by Kline and Eliza Doyle. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Moonsea”

02 “Cosmic Shop”

03 “41st”

04 “So Blue”

05 “A Joke”

06 “Rings (On A Tree)”

07 “Actin’ Weird”

08 “Windows”

09 “Never Would”

10 “Self-destruct”

11 “Wannago”

12 “I’m It”

13 “Trunk Of A Tree”

14 “Last Season’s Textures”

15 “Even Though I Knew”

16 “UFO”

17 “Marbles”

18 “Did You Find”

19 “A Hit”

20 “With Great Purpose”

21 “This Swirling”

Close It Quietly is out 9/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.