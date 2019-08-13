Whitney – “Used To Be Lonely” Video

Whitney are gearing up to release their sophomore album, Forever Turned Around. So far, we’ve heard opening track “Giving Up,” a reworked version of album closer “Forever Turned Around,” and the latest track “Valleys (My Love).” Today, the Chicago-based duo share another glorious soft-rock single.

“Used To Be Lonely” meditates on an evolving relationship, as told by Julien Ehrlich’s signature falsetto. The accompanying video, directed by Chance The Rapper collaborator Austin Vesely, follows a series of point-of-view dates with one girl around Chicago, featuring city landmarks like the Music Box Theatre and Lake Michigan shoreline. Given that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is showing at the Music Box, they must have filmed it pretty recently.

Watch and listen below.

Forever Turned Around is out 8/30 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.