Last year, the Cure, the UK’s greatest shimmering dark-rock institution, played two massive career-spanning shows in their London hometown. They also had cameras on hand to film them. And this fall, the Cure will release 40 LIVE – CURÆTION-25 + ANNIVERSARY. The CD-and-DVD box set will include both shows, as both concert films and as live albums.

The first of the two movies in the box set is CURÆTION-25, and it’s a document of the final night of London’s Meltdown festival, which Cure frontman Robert Smith curated (Cure-ated?). At that show, which went down at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall, the Cure played one song from each of their 13 albums, and they also played unreleased music, possibly from the new album that they’re supposedly going to release this year.

And the second of the movies, ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018, captures the Cure’s massive career-spanning set at London’s Royal Parks, where they celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band by playing 29 songs for 65,000 fans. The Cure have shared one bit of the movie: The Cure playing “Disintegration,” the title track of their 1989 masterpiece, at Royal Albert Hall. You will not be surprised to learn that the song still sounds incredible. Watch it below.

40 LIVE – CURÆTION-25 + ANNIVERSARY is out 10/18, and you can pre-order it here.