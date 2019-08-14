(Sandy) Alex G – “Near”

(Sandy) Alex G released a new song just yesterday, the wonderful “Summer Sky,” but the Philadelphia musician is already back with another offering from his upcoming album, House Of Sugar. “Near” is glitchy and chaotically beautiful, a chorus of Alex Giannascoli’s repeating “All I want is to be near you” in increasingly feverish fashion, backed by some incomprehensible babble.

It’s the fourth song he’s shared from House Of Sugar following “Gretel,” “Hope,” and the aforementioned “Southern Sky.”

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/19 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/25 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/26 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

10/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/01 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

11/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

11/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/08 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/15 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/16 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/07 Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

02/08 Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

02/09 Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/10 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/12 London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

02/14 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

02/15 Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

02/17 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

02/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonda)

02/20 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)

02/22 Berlin, DE @ Lido

02/24 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom

02/25 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/27 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz (Sala 3)

02/28 Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

03/02 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

03/04 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

03/05 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/06 Groningen, NL @ Vera

House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.