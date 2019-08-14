(Sandy) Alex G – “Near”

(Sandy) Alex G released a new song just yesterday, the wonderful “Summer Sky,” but the Philadelphia musician is already back with another offering from his upcoming album, House Of Sugar. “Near” is glitchy and chaotically beautiful, a chorus of Alex Giannascoli’s repeating “All I want is to be near you” in increasingly feverish fashion, backed by some incomprehensible babble.
It’s the fourth song he’s shared from House Of Sugar following “Gretel,” “Hope,” and the aforementioned “Southern Sky.”
Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
10/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/19 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/25 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/26 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
10/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/30 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/01 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
11/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
11/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/08 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/09 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/15 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
11/16 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/07 Liverpool, UK @ Phase One
02/08 Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
02/09 Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/10 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/12 London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)
02/14 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
02/15 Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
02/17 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
02/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonda)
02/20 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)
02/22 Berlin, DE @ Lido
02/24 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom
02/25 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02/27 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz (Sala 3)
02/28 Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol
03/02 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
03/04 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
03/05 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/06 Groningen, NL @ Vera
House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.