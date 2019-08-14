Brittany Howard – “He Loves Me”

Brittany Howard is releasing her solo debut, Jaime, next month. We’ve heard two songs from the Alabama Shakes leader’s upcoming album so far, “History Repeats” and “Stay High.” Today, she’s sharing a third, “He Loves Me,” an explosive and soulful one about personal faith. It features a sample from Houston-based pastor Terry K. Anderson. Here’s what Howard had to say about the track.

‘He Loves Me’ is a very important track on my record. It is a song I deeply want to share to help others realize loving and being loved by God doesn’t have to look the same for everyone. When my older sister passed away, it took its toll on our family. We grew apart from one another and therefore, we grew apart from our family church. I thought God had intended to hurt us or punish us, but I later realized that I found God in music and I found God in my voice. I learned that He always had a plan for myself and my family. That is what ‘He Loves Me’ is about. It is my greatest realization that He has never left me. All those years that I had turned away, I was still receiving His absolute love and forgiveness.

Howard has also shared a video of her performing the song live. Watch that and listen to the studio version below.

Jaime is out 9/20 via ATO. Pre-oder it here.