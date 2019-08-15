Bethlehem Steel are releasing their sophomore album next month. Despite being their second full-length, it’s self-titled because it feels like the introduction to a whole new iteration of the band. What was once firmly Becca Rsykalczyk’s project has opened up to include new vocalist and songwriter Christina Puerto. Its lead single, “Bad Girl,” was a Rsykalczyk joint, but their new song was written and is sung by Puerto. With the new voice, Bethlehem Steel take on a slightly different quality, more soaring and less constricted.

Here’s what Puerto had to say about the track to Consequence Of Sound:

I wrote Empty Room at a time when I was going through some pretty debilitating anxiety and depression. It’s mostly a song meant to ask for patience from those I’m close to while I figured some things out. As I was writing the lyrics – which are kinda bleak – I kept being drawn to really optimistic-sounding melodies, which I eventually just gave into. It ended up being a good thing for me because writing has a way of forcing me into some pretty intense self-reflection…which is a good and necessary thing…but the way this song came out musically made things easier for me to process.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/13 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Cat Cohen and Shark Muffin

09/14 Buffalo, NY release show @ Mohawk Place

09/15 Albany, NY @ Buddie’s Basement

09/16 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s

09/25 Boston, MA @ O’Briens *

09/26 Northampton, MA @ Red Cross *

09/27 Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar *

09/28 Toronto @ Duffy’s *

09/29 Kalamazoo, MI @ Candy Cane Lane *

09/30 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean downstairs *

10/01 St Louis, MO @ Nu Craig *

10/02 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace *

10/03 Denton, TX @ J&Js *

10/04 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

10/05 New Orleans, LA @ Bank St Bar *

10/06 Nashville, TN @ Drrkmttr *

10/08 Asheville, NC @ Static Age *

10/09 Raleigh, NC @ TBA *

10/10 DC @ Rhizome *

10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Dumpster Out Back *

10/12 NYC @ Chili’s *

*= w/ Kal Marks

Bethlehem Steel is out 9/13 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.