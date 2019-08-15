Alex Cameron – “Far From Born Again” Video

Alex Cameron is releasing a new album, Miami Memory, next month. The Australian musician has shared two songs from it already, its title track and “Divorce,” and today he’s back with “Far From Born Again,” a song that Cameron wrote in an effort to help destigmatize sex workers. The track’s video, directed by Ashley Connor, highlights three sex workers who talk about their experiences interspersed with footage of Cameron at a club.

Here’s how Cameron frames the song and vid:

‘Far From Born Again’ is a song about the independent sex work industry; its workers, and the dialogue surrounding their community. Not to be confused with sex trafficking or forced prostitution, independent sex workers set their own rates, and choose their clients. The song was a moment for me to clearly express my stance on the job and the people that do it. I support sex workers, I know many of them, I believe that educating the public on its very existence is extremely important. Writing the song was also a chance to speak directly to those who oppose it — men in parliaments and senates across the world, forced to maintain a global puritan standard to uphold a dubious political status quo at the cost of providing legislation that could well lead towards the well-being of the many sex workers across the world.

Watch and listen below.

Miami Memory is out 9/13 via Secretly Canadian.