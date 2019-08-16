Stream Oso Oso’s New Album Basking In The Glow

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The new Oso Oso is oh so good. Long Island emo maestro Jade Lilitri — who, save for drummer Aaron Masih, is basically a one-man operation — has outdone himself with Basking In The Glow, the follow-up to 2016’s widely loved The Yunahon Mixtape. After teasing the album with “Dig” and “Impossible Game,” he’s finally released the whole thing today, and I strongly recommend you check it out.

For half a decade now I’ve been saying emo is just indie rock that forgot to lose the guitars, but sometimes the vocals and other factors really do differentiate the genres. In this case, give or take a whiny inflection, there’s not much to separate Basking In The Glow’s gleaming guitar-pop tracks from, say, the Shins — except I can’t remember the last time I heard new Shins song this good. Fans of sharp, clean, tight, catchy guitar music really can’t go wrong with this one.

Bask in Basking In The Glow’s glow below.

Basking In The Glow is out now on Triple Crown. Get it here.