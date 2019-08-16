Taylor Swift Reveals Lover Tracklist

Taylor Swift’s new album Lover is fast approaching. It comes out next Friday, and last night, she shared its title track, the latest single from the LP following “ME!,” “You Need To Calm Down,” and “The Archer.” Today, she’s revealed the full tracklist.

In addition to the previously released singles, Lover’s 18 tracks include “I Forgot That You Existed,” “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” “London Boy,” and “It’s Nice To Have A Friend.” The only other collab on the album besides “ME!,” which featured Brendon Urie, is “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which features the Dixie Chicks. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Forgot That You Existed”

02 “Cruel Summer”

03 “Lover”

04 “The Man”

05 “The Archer”

06 “I Think He Knows”

07 “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

08 “Paper Rings”

09 “Cornelia Street”

10 “Death By A Thousand Cuts”

11 “London Boy”

12 “Soon You’ll Get Better” (Feat. Dixie Chicks)

13 “False God”

14 “You Need To Calm Down”

15 “Afterglow”

16 “ME!” (Feat. Brendon Urie)

17 “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

18 “Daylight”

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic.