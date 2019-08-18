Column – “I”

Column, the new supergroup comprising Cadien James of Band To Watch alumni Twin Peaks and all five current members of Post Animal (Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javi Reyes, Matt Williams, and Wes Toledo), just put out their debut 7″. We premiered its first single, “II,” last month, and now we hear the other half, “I.” Both tracks are accompanied by straight-to-VHS-recorded music videos. “I” channels Nick Drake, one of the Chicago band’s prime influences, through a hazy, pop-forward lens.

Post Animal released their debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle, last year. Twin Peaks is putting out their their fourth full-length effort, Lookout Low, next month.

Listen to Column’s “I” and “II” below.

<a href="http://columnband.bandcamp.com/album/i-ii" target="_blank">I & II by Column</a>

CREDIT: Marie Renaud

“i” b/w “ii” is out now via Grand Jury.