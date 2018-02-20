Post Animal – “Ralphie”

Ever since Stranger Things became a pop culture phenomenon in 2016, music has been pivotal to the show’s identity. There was the beloved, retro score provided by S U R V I V E, and there was the (mostly welcome) nostalgia overload of an ’80s-based show bringing in classics from the era, even building plot points around the Clash. And as the show’s become one of our dominant water-cooler programs these days, its ever-present cast has explored all manner of side gigs, many of them revolving around playing music themselves.
Most notably, there’s been Finn Wolfhard’s alt-rock second life. After paying tribute to New Order, covering and guesting with Mac DeMarco, and remaking the “Buddy Holly” video on Lip-Sync Battle, Wolfhard and his band started recording an EP with the help of Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James. Gaten Matarazzo also showed off his love for ’90s alt-rock by covering Pearl Jam’s “Porch.” But all along the way, Joe Keery — the guy who plays Steve — has been playing guitar in a band called Post Animal; they’ve been cranking out modern psych-rock for a few years now, and have a bunch of tracks up on Bandcamp.
Based in Chicago, Post Animal traffic in the kind of swirly, knotty psych-rock that’s often gotten them compared to Tame Impala. There’s a bit of shared DNA there for sure, but Post Animal also came up playing in Chicago’s DIY scene and there’s something a little scrappier about them, meaning they’ve also been logical tourmates with Twin Peaks, Wavves, and White Reaper. Today, they’ve announced an extensive headlining tour and their official debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle.
Due to, you know, Stranger Things being a bit of a hit, Keery won’t be joining the band as a full-time touring member. He does, however, pop up on the album’s lead single “Ralphie” trading vocals with bassist Dalton Allison — one of the group’s co-founders alongside his childhood friend, guitarist Matt Williams. (The lineup is further rounded out by keyboardist/guitarist Jake Hirshland, guitarist Javi Reyes, and drummer Wesley Toledo.) A bright and punchy bit of psych-pop, “Ralphie” is a promising initial preview of the album, moving effortlessly through a series of effervescent passages full of sugary hooks and guitar breaks. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Everywhere All At Once”
02 “Gelatin Mode”
03 “Tire Eyes”
04 “Ralphie”
05 “Heart Made of Metal”
06 “Castle”
07 “Special Moment”
08 “Victory Lap-Danger Zone”
09 “One Thing”
10 “Dirtpicker”
TOUR DATES:
03/09 – Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter
03/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Foam
03/11 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04/21 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/02 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
05/03 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/24 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
05/29 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/02 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
06/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
06/06 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
06/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
06/29 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
When I Think Of You In A Castle is out 4/20 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.