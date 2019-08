Later this year, Adam Sandler, the Weeknd, Idina Menzel, and Lakeith Stanfield will star in the Safdie brothers’ upcoming crime thriller Uncut Gems. Now, we learn that Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, will be scoring the new film. Lopatin worked with Benny and Josh on their last film, 2017’s Good Time. Oneohtrix Point Never’s most recent release, Age Of, was one of the best albums of last year.

Uncut Gems is in theaters 12/13.