Mura Masa – “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” (Feat. Clairo) Video

It’s been two years since UK producer Mura Masa, aka Alex Crossan, released his collaborator-heavy self-titled debut album, and today he’s back with his first new original song since then. (There have been some remixes and collaborations along the way.) He’s teamed up with Clairo — who just released her debut album, Immunity, at the beginning of the month — for a track called “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again.”

“This is the beginning of rolling out a new direction for Mura Masa, which has a much heavier focus on band and guitar music,” Crossan said in a press release. “Punk and new wave is the music I grew up playing so it feels like an exciting return for me. I’m thrilled to debut this new sound with one of indie music’s most exciting and talented songwriting newcomers in Clairo. To me, this is the zeitgeist of the next year in music; a new type of band.”

“I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” starts off with crisp guitars and Clairo’s confessional undertone, and builds up from there into glittering crystal shards in the chorus. The track comes along with a video directed by Thomas Hardiman, too. Watch and listen below.

also these lyrics are some of my favorite so there's that 💚 — claire cottrill (@clairo) August 20, 2019

“I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” is out now.