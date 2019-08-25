Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Scoring Jazz-Themed Pixar Movie Soul

Earlier this year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored the Netflix smash hit Bird Box. The Nine Inch Nails members previously worked together on David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Jonah Hill’s Mid90s, among other films. They won the Best Original Score Oscar for The Social Network in 2011. Now, Reznor and Ross are teaming up to score a new Pixar animated feature called Soul.

The Pete Docter-directed flick follows a middle-school band teacher, played by Jamie Foxx, who dreams of playing jazz at New York’s famous “Half Note” club, a play on the Greenwich Village staple Blue Note. The rest of the cast includes Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs. Jon Batiste will be contributing original jazz music to the film.

Soul hits theaters 6/19/2020.