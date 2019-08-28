Watch A Trailer For JPEGMAFIA’s New Album All My Heroes Are Cornballs Feat. Jeff Tweedy, James Blake, & More

The disappointment is imminent! In recent months, noise-blasted underground rap provocateur JPEGMAFIA has been hyping up his next album by emphasizing how disappointing it will be. He told me as much in an interview, and he’s continued to say so in various promo bits. Well, prepare to be underwhelmed because the album now has a release date, a title, and a star-studded trailer.

The new LP, Peggy’s first since 2018 breakout Veteran, will be called All My Heroes Are Cornballs. It’s out 9/13. Presumably it features recent single “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot.” And as Fader points out, the album now has a trailer featuring cameos by a wide range of his musical peers talking about how much they hated it.

Among those expressing their disappointment are James Blake, Flume, Kenny Beats, Injury Reserve, DJ Dahi, Channel Tres, Buzzy Lee’s Sasha Spielberg, and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who was spotted with Peggy about a month ago. Parker Corey from Injury Reserve notably dubs the album “Kamala Harris rap,” while Tweedy calls it “a shallow attempt to draw attention away from his hairline.”

Hopefully this means all those people are on the album! Watch the trailer below.

All My Heroes Are Cornballs is out 9/13.