JPEGMAFIA – “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot” Video

Last month, the bugged-out and confrontational Baltimore rap expressionist JPEGMAFIA played what was, by all accounts, a brain-shattering set at the Pitchfork Music Festival. And then, talking to our own Chris DeVille, he mentioned plans to release a new album that was, in his own estimation, “wack.” Of his new record, JPEGMAFIA says that people “should expect nothing. Expect disappointment.” But today, he’s got a new single, and it’s not disappointing!

We still don’t know much of anything about JPEGMAFIA’s next album, which will follow up 2018’s frenzied noise-rap opus Veteran. Since releasing that album, JPEGMAFIA has played a lot of big festivals. He’s collaborated with a ton of people — Denzel Curry, HEALTH, Channel Tres. He’s released one-off singles like “Puff Daddy” and “The Who.” And now he’s come out with the stark, heady “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot.”

The defiant new single, which JPEGMAFIA produced himself, swirls synthetic beauty with glass-shatter rupture. JPEGMAFIA raps hard, careening from one topic to the next with vein-popping intensity: “Pray for my babies, they doing time / Pray that these crackers don’t Columbine / I just pray that I peak before my decline / Make ‘em hit recline.” There are also a whole lot of extremely quotable lines in there: “Pray that I end up like Charlize Theron,” “Dressed in your grandmama’s hand me downs,” “Britney this a sign, pray you grow healthy and hit your prime,” “Speaking in tongues like I’m David Byrne.” (One that last one: Clearly, one Baltimore-reared art-music king recognizes another, even if JPEGMAFIA pronounces “Byrne” as “brine.”) The video, from director Andrew McGlennon is a series of light-smeared, kinetic images of JPEGMAFIA looking glamorous and rapping hard in various outdoor California settings. Check it out below.

“Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot” is out now on the streaming services. According to the YouTube description, “THE DISSAPOINTMENT CUMS SOON,” so there is some chance that the new album is actually called The Disappointment.