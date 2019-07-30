Channel Tres – “Black Moses” (Feat. JPEGMAFIA)

In a couple weeks, Channel Tres is releasing what’s shaping up to be a stellar EP. Both of its singles so far, “Brilliant Nigga” and “Sexy Black Timberlake,” have landed on our best songs of the week lists when they came out, and today the Compton musician is sharing the title track from the EP, “Black Moses,” which includes a feature from JPEGMAFIA, who we chatted with just last week.

“Black Moses” is another heavy-hitter, taking its name for the nickname attributed to musician Issac Hayes and using its slinking beat to ponder about the commitment to being successful for the better of the community. “Throwing money in the air, can’t drop the ball/ If i do, Black Moses on call/ It ain’t about me,” goes the hook.

Listen to it below.

The Black Moses EP is out 8/16 via GODMODE.