Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” Video

Lana Del Rey’s new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, comes out tomorrow. Finally! Last week, we got a great new music video for two songs off it, “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest,” and today Lana is sharing a video for her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time,” which was directed by Rich Lee just like her earlier ones.

For this vid, Lana takes the form of a massive giantess, stomping around the streets of Los Angeles like King Kong. She holds a palm tree like a purse, take a sip out of a water tower, checks herself out in the mirror windows of skyscrapers. The action switches to a drive-in, where it turns out Lana is on the massive outdoor screen and hops right on through to reign over the audience.

Watch below.