Lana Del Rey – “Fuck It I Love You” & “The Greatest” Video

Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, at the end of the month. The rollout has been quite the lengthy one. The first songs we heard from it, “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch,” came out way back in September of last year. At the beginning of this year, she shared “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” and more recently we’ve gotten her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” As if that wasn’t enough, Lana also shared two non-album tracks two weeks ago week, a song about gun control called “Looking For America” and a cover of Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch.”

We’re drowning in new Lana — help! Just kidding, let me drown! Today, she’s sharing two new songs from Norman Fucking Rockwell, “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest.” Both were produced with Jack Antonoff.

In a new interview with Billboard, LDR also spoke about her initial meeting with Antonoff, and how there’s some other things she’d really rather do in life than write. “I feel very much that writing is not my thing: I’m writing’s thing,” she said. “When the writing has got me, I’m on its schedule. But when it leaves me alone, I’m just at Starbucks, talking shit all day.”

While the image of Lana Del Rey sitting in Starbucks talking shit sounds like a premise for a great work of art in its own right, thankfully the writing muse hasn’t left her alone. “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest” are two more promising glimpses of Norman Fucking Rockwell. There’s some pretty quintessentially LDR lines in each, from the title and “California dreamin'” of “Fuck It I Love You” to a “Life On Mars” shoutout in the outro of “The Greatest.” In that same section, Lana also sings, “Kanye West is blond and gone.” As usual, there’s a lot to dig into here.

“Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest” have arrived with a joint music video directed by Rich Lee. Watch and listen to them below.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is out 8/30.