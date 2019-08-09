Lana Del Rey – “Looking For America” & “Season Of The Witch” (Donovan Cover)

Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, at the end of the month, but tonight she’s serving up two tracks that aren’t even on it.

The first is “Looking For America,” which Lana shared an extended preview of earlier this week. It was inspired by the back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend. “I’m still looking for my own version of America/ One without the guns, the flag can freely fly/ No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I.”

The second is a cover of Donovan’s 1966 track “Season Of The Witch,” which Lana also previewed for us this past Monday. It was recorded for the Guillermo del Toro-produced adaptation of the horror anthology series Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. On Tuesday, Lana presented the Mexican director with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Listen to the new non-Norman Fucking Rockwell tracks below.