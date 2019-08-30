Veteran rap producer the Alchemist has been making beats since the early ’90s, when he was in a group with Scott Caan. Over the decades, the Alchemist has made absolutely immortal tracks with people like Mobb Deep and Jadakiss, and he’s lately established himself at the forefront of the stoner-rap underground. Just in the past few months, he’s done great work with people like Earl Sweatshirt and Schoolboy Q, and he’s also handled all the production on Fetti, the great collaborative project from Currren$y and Freddie Gibbs. He’s not on a roll, exactly. He’s always on a roll. Today, he proves it once again.

Back in 2013, Alchemist released Yacht Rock, a pretty great double-sided single with an all-star array of guests — guys like Roc Marciano and Action Bronson — rapping over hazy, mellow, laid-back instrumentals. Alchemist has been promising a follow-up for a long time. Today, it arrives. Yacht Rock 2 is a full album, albeit a short one, and it immediately establishes that same blearily luxurious vibe.

Yacht Rock 2 only lasts 23 minutes, but it’s an exceedingly pleasant ride. And it features a whole lot of Alchemist’s favorite collaborators: Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Action Bronson, Meyhem Lauren, Boldy James, Willie The Kid, and the return of Gangrene, Alchemist’s great duo with Oh No. Stream the album below.

The self-released Yacht Rock 2 is out now.