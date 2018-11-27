The Alchemist – “E Coli” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

Earl Sweatshirt: He’s doing things again! On Friday, the enigmatic rap cult hero will release Some Rap Songs, his third proper solo album. We’ve already heard his songs “Nowhere2Go” and “The Mint,” as well as his brief appearance on Vince Staples’ album FM! And now we learn that Sweatshirt will show up on another record that’s coming out on Friday, showing a level of Earl Sweatshirt market saturation that we have not seen in many years.

The Alchemist, the veteran rap producer who recently handled all the beats on Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs’ collaborative project Fetti, is about to release a new EP called Bread. It’ll feature rappers from across the stoner-underground spectrum. Roc Marciano, Black Thought, and Westside Gunn and Conway will all contribute. And on a song called “E Coli,” Alchemist has also linked up with the man of the hour.

The Alchemist tends to make broken, psychedelic rap beats, and “E Coli” qualifies as that. But it’s also brighter and more concrete than anything we’ve heard from the deeply murky new Some Rap Songs. On “E Coli,” Earl proves to be the rare rapper willing to turn Paul Giamatti’s name into a punchline. Listen to the the song below, via Miss Info.

Bread is out 11/30.