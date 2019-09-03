Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Hits #1

Since the historic run of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” ended a couple weeks ago, the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 has been in flux. First Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” climbed to #1, followed by Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita,” and the next song in the procession is Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” which Billboard announced today has become the #1 song in the country.

It’s Lizzo’s first #1 song, and “Truth Hurts” has taken a while to get there. It’s been on the chart for 17 weeks, debuting at #50 and has steadily climbed since then. The song was originally released way back in September 2017, but was belatedly included on Lizzo’s new album, Cuz I Love You, which came out in May, after blowing up due to being featured in the Netflix movie Someone Great. Lizzo has been pushing the track hard, especially in the last few weeks since “Old Town Road”‘s dominance ended. She performed it at the VMAs, released a handful of remixes, and went on The Today Show.

In some other chart news, Taylor Swift now has two songs in the Top 10 thanks to the release of her new album, Lover, which is #1 over on the album chart. “You Need To Calm Down” jumped back up to #4 and the title track of the album is now at #10. “Señorita” has dropped down to #2, and “Bad Guy” is at #3; “Old Town Road” is now at #5.

Read more about the current Hot 100 chart here.