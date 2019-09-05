It hasn’t been too long since Hovvdy released their last album — Cranberry came out at the beginning of last year — but the Austin duo is already back with another, Heavy Lifter, which they announced last month with “Cathedral.”

Today, they’re putting out its second single, “Ruin (my ride),” a twitchy country song that Hovvdy says “explores the often complicated nature of social and professional rejection, and aims to celebrate the power in genuine connection.” The band chants “I don’t wanna see you give up” on it, backed by a minimal beat and warbled acoustics. The song’s video takes place at a very fun looking backyard dance party, emphasizing the song’s desire for community.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/18 Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

10/19 Dallas, TX @ Ruins +

10/23 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^ #

10/25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) ^ #

10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^ #

10/27 Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^ #

10/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^ #

10/30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^ #

10/31 Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^ #

11/01 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^ #

11/02 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^ #

11/03 Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe ^ #

11/14 San Diego, CA @ SPACE ^ ~

11/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge ^ ~

11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^ ~

11/18 Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^ ~

11/19 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Ballroom ^ ~

11/21 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^ ~

11/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^ ~

11/24 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^ ~

^ w/ Caroline Says

+ w/ Christelle Bofale

# w/ Kevin Krauter

~ w/ Nick Dorian

Heavy Lifter is out 10/18 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.