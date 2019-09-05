Belle & Sebastian – “This Letter”

Next week, Belle & Sebastian are releasing their soundtrack for Days Of The Bagnold Summer. The movie, which was directed by The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird and is adapated from a Joff Winterhart graphic novel, is set to come out in 2020. They’ve been attached to the film since last year and have shared one song, “Sister Buddha,” out of the eleven total that they wrote for the movie.

Today, they’re putting out another one called “This Letter,” a gently-picked one that seems an apt fit for the story, which follows a 15-year-old metalhead and his mom, who is a librarian. “Though the world is fucked and swinging to the right/ Doesn’t get you out of what you have to do tonight,” Stuart Murdoch sings on it.

Listen below.

The Days Of The Bagnold Summer soundtrack is out 9/13 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.