Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, & More Star In Rodarte’s Spring 2020 Campaign

Designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy unveiled their Rodarte Spring 2020 collection on Wednesday (Sept. 4), featuring a series of dreamy portraits of the sisters’ muses, including music stars Zendaya, HAIM, King Princess, Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers.
“We wanted to create painted portraits,” Laura told Vogue of the campaign, noting that inspiration came from Surrealists and the interplay of graphic colors. “In the end the images have that quality, not knowing whether or not someone has been painted or photographed.”
The songstresses are all pictured in luxurious fabrics and bold patterns, standing nonchalantly against an ethereal garden background of statues and florals.
Check out some of the looks below.
View this post on Instagram
SS20 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series: @_fake_nudes_ wears the White and Black Bow Suit with Dramatic Sleeves. Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @CaileNoble for @sultrabeauty Nail Artist: @mtmorgantaylor | @hollyfalconenails Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Production: @yusufyagci Real Florals: @josephfree #rodarte #phoebebridgers
View this post on Instagram
SS20 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series: @haimtheband wears the Metallic Tulle Pleated Ensembles . Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @CaileNoble for @sultrabeauty Nail Artist: @mtmorgantaylor | @hollyfalconenails Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Production: @yusufyagci Real Florals: @josephfree #rodarte #haim #daniellehaim #estehaim #alanahaim
View this post on Instagram
SS20 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series: @maggierogers wears the Metallic Tweed Suit. Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @CaileNoble for @sultrabeauty Nail Artist: @mtmorgantaylor | @hollyfalconenails Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Production: @yusufyagci Real Florals: @josephfree #rodarte #maggierogers
View this post on Instagram
SS20 Rodarte Collection Portrait Series: @kingprincess69 wears the Teal Sequin and Pearl Hand Embroidered Suit. Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @CaileNoble for @sultrabeauty Nail Artist: @mtmorgantaylor | @hollyfalconenails Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Production: @yusufyagci Real Florals: @josephfree #rodarte #kingprincess
