Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, & More Star In Rodarte’s Spring 2020 Campaign

Designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy unveiled their Rodarte Spring 2020 collection on Wednesday (Sept. 4), featuring a series of dreamy portraits of the sisters’ muses, including music stars Zendaya, HAIM, King Princess, Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers.

“We wanted to create painted portraits,” Laura told Vogue of the campaign, noting that inspiration came from Surrealists and the interplay of graphic colors. “In the end the images have that quality, not knowing whether or not someone has been painted or photographed.”

The songstresses are all pictured in luxurious fabrics and bold patterns, standing nonchalantly against an ethereal garden background of statues and florals.

Check out some of the looks below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.