Harmony Woods – “The City’s Our Song”

Nothing Special turned out to be something special. Despite its title, the debut album from Philadelphia’s Sofia Verbilla and her band Harmony Woods was impressive enough to land them on our Best New Bands Of 2017 list. And now, they’re about to following it up with another new album.

Make Yourself At Home, engineered and produced by Chris Teti of The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, is set to arrive early next month. We’ve already heard two excellent songs from it, “Ghosts” and “Best Laid Plans.” Today, Verbilla is adding another to that list, the swooning pop-rocker “The City’s Our Song.”

“This song is about the short-term benefits after one gives into infatuation,” Verbilla explains in a statement. “To these two characters, it feels like they’re in a movie; moving their way through the city, making these wild, inebriated plans without a care in the world. In reality, however, nothing these two share is going to feel as wonderful as it does in this moment.” Listen below.

Make Yourself At Home is out 10/4 via Skeletal Lightning. Pre-order it here.