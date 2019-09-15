Back in March, Mary Lattimore released her collaborative LP with Mac McCaughan, New Rain Duets. She put out Hundreds Of Days last year, and today, the Los Angeles-based harpist and composer is sharing a song she made while recording that album. “Quintana” is a stirring 15-minute composition. “Pretty long,” Lattimore writes in the song description. “Have been playing it live but wasn’t released. Pretty imperfect but has some cool moments I think. xox”

Listen to “Quintana” below.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/quintana" target="_blank">Quintana by Mary Lattimore</a>

“Quintana” is out now.