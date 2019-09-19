Watch Tove Lo Sing New Song “Sweettalk My Heart” On Seth Meyers

Tomorrow, the Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, a longtime favorite around these parts, will release her new album Sunshine Kitty, the follow-up to 2017’s Blue Lips. She’s already shared a couple of singers, including some big collabs: “Bad As The Boys,” with the Finnish pop star Alma, and “Really Don’t Like U,” with actual icon Kylie Minogue. And last night, Tove Lo served as musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, singing a song that’s only been online for a couple of days.

Last night, as Seth Meyers’ musical guest, Tove Lo sang “Sweettalk My Heart,” a dramatic track that oscillates between stormy ballad and dancehall-inflected club-pop. Tove Lo has been performing that one live for a couple of months, and she shared the studio version without a whole lot of ceremony earlier this week. It’s a good one.

Tove Lo really sang the hell out of the song on Seth Meyers, giving it a full operatic performance, committing fully to selling the song’s emotion. Tove Lo isn’t exactly a pop star, but that’s some real pop-star professionalism right there. Watch it below.

Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20, and you can pre-order it here.