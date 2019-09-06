Later this month, Tove Lo will follow up her 2017 LP Blue Lips, aka Lady Wood Phase II, with a new album called Sunshine Kitty. She’s already shared the anti-fuckboy anthem “Glad He’s Gone,” “Bad As The Boys” featuring Alma. and the electro-house-inspired “Jacques” with Jax Jones. Today, we hear “Really Don’t Like U” featuring pop legend Kylie Minogue.

It’s a slinky track that sees the Swedish pop star trading verses with Minogue over a minimal electronic beat, joining forces on the chorus: “I know I’ve got no right to / Really I just don’t like you / Look prettier than I do tonight / You make it hard to have a good time.” Listen below.

Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20 via Island.