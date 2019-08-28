Tove Lo & Jax Jones – “Jacques”

Tove Lo has linked up with English producer Jax Jones for a new song, “Jacques.” Interestingly enough, the song is featured on both Jones’ upcoming debut album, ‘SNACKS’, and on Tove Lo’s new album, Sunshine Kitty, both of which are due out next month. From Tove Lo’s, we’ve heard “Bad As The Boys” and “Glad He’s Gone,” and honestly, the latter should have been in the running for Song Of The Summer.

Jones and Tove Lo’s new song together pulls from electro-house music and is a good bit of fun. They both trade off lines in French in the chorus, a casual flirtation about a one-night stand that starts and ends on the dance floor.

Listen to it below.

Jones’ debut album, ‘SNACKS’, is out on 9/6 via Polydor/Interscope. Tove’s Sunshine Kitty is out 9/20 via Island.