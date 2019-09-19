Blue Hawaii – “All The Things” Video

Blue Hawaii, the duo made up of Braids’ Raphaelle ‘Ra’ Standell and Alexander ‘Agor’ Kerby, are releasing a new album, Open Reduction Internal Fixation, next month, the follow-up to 2017’s Tenderness. They shared a song, “All That Blue,” from it a few weeks ago, and today they’re back with another one, album opener “All The Things.” It’s gorgeously textured, a subtle pulse over which Standell whisper-sings about an inescapable thought cycle.

“All The Things turns over the thought of someone, time and time again, and in the darker moments of missing them, finding it ultimately a reflection into yourself,” Standell said in a statement.

Watch and listen below.

Open Reduction Internal Fixation is out 10/11 via Arbutus. Pre-order it here.