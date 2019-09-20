The Free Nationals – “On Sight” (Feat. J.I.D, Kadhja Bonet, & MIKNNA)

The Free Nationals, best known to most of us as Anderson .Paak’s backing band, seem to be pulling a Surf and preparing to release their very own album. In the past few weeks, they’ve shared a couple of guest-heavy tracks that don’t feature Anderson .Paak at all: “Beauty & Essex,” with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and “Time,” with Kali Uchis and the late Mac Miller. Today, they share another one.

“On Sight,” the new Free Nationals single, once again features a bunch of collaborators. The best known of them is the wildly impressive young Atlanta rapper J.I.D, who chips in with a quick verse that does not show off his absurd speed-rap skills. The track also has contributions from the young LA soul auteur Kadhja Bonet and from the electro-R&B duo MIKNNA.

“On Sight” is a warm, hazy, generally pleasant Saturday-afternoon funk jam, full of breezy melodies and hazy sounds. It sounds very much like an Anderson .Paak song would sound if it had other people’s voices on it instead of Anderson .Paak’s voice. You can hear it below.

There’s no news on a Free Nationals album yet, but you’d have to imagine that it’s coming.