Blue Hawaii – “Still I Miss U” Video

Blue Hawaii are releasing a new album, Open Reduction Internal Fixation, next week. The duo — made up of Braids’ Raphaelle “Ra” Standell and Alexander “Agor” Kerby — have released two songs from it so far, “All That Blue” and “All The Things.” Today, they’re breaking the “all” title convention with a new single, “Still I Miss U.”

It’s a squelchy, subtly wormy one about all the ways one tries to keep busy in the wake of a breakup. “Forced separation/ You’re down the street from me,” Standell sings, impetuous at the constant reminders that surround her. Watch a charming self-directed video for it below.

Open Reduction Internal Fixation is out 10/11 via Arbutus. Pre-order it here.