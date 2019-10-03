Over the course of this past decade, Hopscotch Music Festival has established itself as a rare treasure in the crowded and increasingly homogenous festival scene. Every September Hopscotch brings a carefully curated collection of artists to venues across downtown Raleigh, drawing from a range of genres and fleshing out the lineup with local talent. It’s like SXSW if SXSW was still chill and manageable and distinctively indie.

Hopscotch 10 went down this past September with an impressive lineup featuring the likes of Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Deerhunter, Chvrches, Jenny Lewis, and local heroes Little Brother from nearby Durham. The Stereogum staff descended upon Raleigh to take in the festivities and throw an afternoon showcase of our own. And while we were there, we filmed a mini-documentary celebrating Hopscotch’s 10th anniversary.

“Stereogum Presents: Hopscotch At 10″ features interviews with Nathan Price, who has booked the festival for the past several years, and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, who returned to play Hopscotch for the second time this year. There’s also a roundtable interview with a crew of locally based artists who performed this year including Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso, Made Of Oak, Rosenau & Sanborn), Andy Stack (Wye Oak, Joyero), Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Mountain Man, Daughter Of Swords), and Ryan Gustafson (the Dead Tongues, Hiss Golden Messenger).

Jim Larson directed and edited the project, Garrett Poulos provided additional footage, and Chris DeVille conducted the interviews. The soundtrack includes Rosenau & Sanborn’s “Saturday,” from their excellent new album Bluebird.

Watch “Stereogum Presents: Hopscotch At 10″ below.