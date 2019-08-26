We’re rapidly approaching the launch of Hopscotch Music Festival’s 10th year, and with it, our very first Stereogum day show at the well-regarded Raleigh fest. As we recently announced, our event is happening the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5, at Kings and Neptunes, located at 14 W. Martin Street, with a lineup including Charly Bliss, Illuminati Hotties, the Messthetics, Truth Club, Ric Wilson, and David Nance Group. Today we’re happy to reveal veteran noisemongers Uniform and trembling balladeer Tomberlin have been added to the bill. Doors open at 12:30PM, and admission is free.

Hopscotch brings a series of showcases to venues across Raleigh from Sept. 5-7. This year’s lineup includes Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Jenny Lewis, Chvrches, Little Brother, Dirty Projectors, Kurt Vile, Snail Mail, Raphael Saadiq, and Deerhunter among others. Tickets and further information are available here.

Below, check out the set times for our Stereogum day show. You can RSVP here and/or here. See you in Raleigh!

KINGS LINEUP:

Charly Bliss – 4:30PM

Illuminati Hotties – 3:30PM

Tomberlin – 2:30PM

Truth Club – 1:30PM

NEPTUNES LINEUP:

The Messthetics – 4PM

Uniform – 3PM

Ric Wilson – 2PM

David Nance Group – 1PM