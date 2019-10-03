Watch Tame Impala Play “Lucidity” For The First Time In Six Years

Tame Impala’s new album has been delayed, even though the band released two singles from it Patience” and “Borderline” — earlier this year. Still, they went on an extensive tour this summer, despite having no album to show for it.

Last night, the band played the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, which is right outside of Dallas. Kevin Parker decided to perform a song that the band hasn’t done since 2013: “Lucidity,” which appeared on their 2010 debut album Innerspeaker.

Watch a clip of them performing it via Reddit below.