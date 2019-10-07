FKA Twigs is releasing her sophomore album, Magdalene, in a few weeks. She’s shared two songs from it already, “Cellophane” and “Holy Terrain,” and today she’s sharing its third single, “Home With You,” with a self-directed video.

The song was co-written by Twigs and Ethan P. Flynn and was produced by Twigs with additional production from Nicolás Jaar. It’s a glitchy ballad, starting with Twigs adopting a digitized growl: “The more you pull away the more that they depend on you/ I’ve never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi,” before transitioning into softer piano and twittering choral vocals: “I didn’t know that you were lonely/ If you’d have just told me/ I’d be home with you.”

Watch and listen below.

Magdalene is out 11/8 via Young Turks. (It’s been pushed back from 10/25.) Pre-order it here.