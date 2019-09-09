FKA twigs returned this past spring with “Cellophane,” an astounding new song and video that suggested her new album would be worth the five-year wait since 2014 debut LP1. More recently, she revealed some important details about that album in an interview: It’s called Magdalene, it was co-produced by Nicolas Jaar, and it features a song with Future. Today we learn a lot more about the album, and we get to hear the Future collaboration.

Regarding the LP: Magdalene is out in late October. Its nine-song tracklist ends with “Cellophane.” The cover art (viewable above) is by longtime twigs collaborator Matthew Stone. The album title references the biblical figure Mary Magdalene. It appears to be largely inspired by twigs’ highly publicized breakup with actor Robert Pattinson.

Regarding the song with Future: It’s called “Holy Terrain.” It was co-produced by twigs and two of the most ubiquitous forces on the modern pop scene, Skrillex and Jack Antonoff. Yes, you are about to hear an FKA twigs song involving Future, Skrillex, and Jack Antonoff. Harking back to our man Nayvadius’ own discography, we may truly remark to ourselves, what a time to be alive.

Watch the “Holy Terrain” video below.

Here is twigs’ statement about Magdalene from a press release:

I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down. But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thousand Eyes”

02 “Home With You”

03 “Sad Day”

04 “Holy Terrain” (Feat. Future)

05 “Mary Magdalene”

06 “Fallen Alien”

07 “Mirrored Heart”

08 “Daybed”

09 “Cellophane”

TOUR DATES:

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/12 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

11/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Magdalene is out 10/25 on Young Turks. Pre-order it here.