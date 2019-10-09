Phantogram – “In A Spiral”

After a few relatively quiet years, Phantogram, festival mainstays from the wilds of upstate New York, are back to making noise. Over the course of 2019, Phantogram have steadily been releasing one-off singles like “Into Happiness” and “Mister Impossible.” They’ve also been touring heavily, bringing the kind of live show that’s heavy on giant LED screens perfectly synced up with whatever song they’re playing. And today, Phantogram have come out with another new jam called “In A Spiral.”

“In A Spiral” is an energetic synth-rock stomper. It’s got huge drums sounds and effects all over its guitars, and Sarah Barthel belts it out with an impressive level of swagger. It sounds huge now, and it’ll sound even huger when it’s echoing around the grounds of your nearest three-day music festival next summer.

Barthel says:

“In A Spiral” started from a beat that Josh had in his back pocket for quite some time, which I had gravitated to immediately and written some vocal ideas for. But the song was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself to us… We threw it on at the last minute while we were preparing to go record in Joshua Tree at the magical Rancho de la Luna with our friend Boots, and once we got out there everything started to fall into place.

“In A Spiral” is out now on the streaming services.