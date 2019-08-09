Phantogram – “Mister Impossible”

Phantogram have stayed relatively quiet over the past three years. Their last album, Three, came out in 2016. Last year, they shared one new song alongside a Sparklehorse cover to benefit the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. But it looks like Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel are gaining momentum again. Back in May, they released a new song called “Into Happiness.” The duo embark on their summer tour next week, and today, they share a new single.

“Mister Impossible” was written in the band’s Laurel Canyon studio and recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, where they’ve been working on new music for their upcoming project. They expand on the new song in a statement:

“Mister Impossible” was a song title we had in mind for a long time before it was written. We started working on it in the studio we built over the last year in Laurel Canyon, which we call Harmony West — we haven’t had our own workspace since Harmony Lodge [the barn where the band made their first couple albums in upstate New York], and it’s been so inspiring to have the opportunity once again to create music in our own space. Then we went out to Joshua Tree this last spring to work at Rancho de la Luna, where the recording really came together — some of the most fun we’ve had making music in a long time.

Listen to “Mister Impossible” below.

CREDIT: Floria Sigismondi

“Mister Impossible” is out now.