WHY? – “We Are Real” (Silver Jews Cover)

Today is World Mental Health Day. In honor of the day and in tribute to the late David Berman, WHY?’s Yoni Wolf has shared a new cover of Silver Jews’ “We Are Real” off the band’s 1998 classic American Water. The track features additional vocals from Lala Lala’s Lillie West and Gabby Smith, and all proceeds from the cover will go to AFSP (American Foundation For Suicide Prevention) and MusiCares.

“I always looked up to David Berman,” Wolf says. “His songs and his poetry book had a huge impact on me in my early career. His death was a staggering blow. We were only distant acquaintances but he somehow felt like a long lost half big brother or estranged uncle. I was a wreck for several days after I heard the news, listening to and reading all his work. Then I decided to learn ‘We Are Real’ as a way to console myself. It was quite an emotional experience but sure enough it helped a lot to just sing his words out loud.”

WHY? recently released a new visual album called AOKOHIO, starring Tatiana Maslany and directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and James Stewart. Nothing’s Dominic Palermo also covered “We Are Real” in the wake of Berman’s death. Listen to Wolf’s rendition of the track below.

<a href="http://whywithaquestionmark.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-real" target="_blank">We Are Real by WHY?</a>

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.